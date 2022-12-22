Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ The Warner Present A GIRL

Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ The Warner present the visually arresting 2014 film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and a haunting pre-film performance by internationally acclaimed recording artist Simone White on Saturday, January 21st at 7 pm in Torrington – with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the protests for basic human rights in Iran.

The evening will also include a happy hour with film-inspired craft cocktails, an artist-designed commemorative poster and more to be announced as the date approaches. The event will take place in the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, which will be dressed in dark hues and ominous shadows for the occasion.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an Iranian vampire western, set in a largely abandoned oil refinery town called Bad City, where local men have been turning up dead in such numbers that the bodies are beginning to fill the local culvert. Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, an outspoken critic of the Iranian government and supporter of the ongoing protests, the film balances a whole lot of style – lush black-and-white landscapes; a singular soundtrack; and touches like a vintage ’57 T-Bird and a heroine fond of turntables and skateboards – with a substantive skewering of Iran’s heavy-handed and oppressive patriarchy. The film was released to near-universal critical acclaim and made many best-of lists in 2014.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a surprising package,” says Boondocks co-founder Jeff Palfini. “It’s got the hip detachment of a Jim Jarmusch film, the moody and sumptuous visuals of something like Let the Right One In, along with the subtle but biting cultural critique of Bunuel or Fellini.”

As the fourth collaboration between Boondocks and the Warner, this promises to be a truly unforgettable evening of film, music, craft cocktails, community and more – and a great opportunity to show support for the young people risking their lives to stand up for women’s rights in Iran.

Tickets are available now for $20 at warnertheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (860) 489-7180 – food and drink are sold separately.

Boondocks Film Society is a semi-immersive, pop-up film event series that pairs rep-house film with unique venues throughout the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Hudson Valley. Working with area artists and creative businesses, Boondocks builds events around some of our favorite films, complete with themed live music, film-inspired craft cocktails, chef-created movie-themed menus, artist-designed commemorative posters and much more. Through thoughtful programming and creative partnerships, Boondocks has set out to expand the bounds of what’s shown in our area, and spotlight some of the area’s top creative talent, including filmmakers, musicians, poster artists, chefs, mixologists, sculptors, puppeteers and more.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT’s Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts’ mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.