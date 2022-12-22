Brazil’s public services face ‘very real threat of collapse’

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has warned that the public services in the country face a “very real threat of collapse” as a result of the mismanagement by the outgoing far-right government, a news report stated. Mr Silva, 77, further stated that the incoming administration will have a “herculean task” in rebuilding damaged institutions, particularly in the fields of health, education and the environment.

Since his victory, Mr Lula’s transition team has been evaluating the task ahead, and the leftist leader, who called Bolsonaro’s term “a tempest of fascism”, said they were shocked by what they have found.

On Thursday, the Brazilian leader stated: “I don’t intend on making a big scandal about this; I just want Brazilian people to know the task that we are facing.

“After a four-year mandate, we find the government in penury, with the simplest things not being done … because the president preferred to tell lies to his bubble rather than govern this country.”

The transition report said: “The dismantling of the state and the disorganisation of public policies are deep and widespread, and have consequences in essential areas both in terms of people’s lives and the direction this country is going in.