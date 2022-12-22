Britons’ worst Christmas Day habit is ‘rude’ it ‘should be

Undoing trousers at the dinner table

At the table people are more sensitive and observant than usual, the expert explained, and eating isn’t particularly “an attractive manoeuvre” and “unbuttoning your trousers is certainly not an elegant gesture,” she said.

Drinking too much

People want to enjoy themselves over Christmas but “it is better to pace yourself,” Laura warned.

“Just like the hostess must keep pace with the slowest eater at the table, keeping pace with the slowest drinkers is also advised. Being sick is the ultimate faux pas and you may end up being a laughing stock,” she explained.

Leaving the dinner table for a cigarette

Finally, Laura revealed this is another “embarrassing mistake”. She said: “If you are dying for a cigarette, try and exercise a bit of self-control and wait for a course to finish, preferably towards the end of the meal.”

If people do leave the table to smoke or vape, they need to be aware that the smell will linger, so take care to wash your hands, have a mint or use a mouth spray before returning to the table.