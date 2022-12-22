Brown Harris Stevens Launches New Web3 Education Platform

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) will be the first brokerage to offer a comprehensive Web3 education program powered by The Metaverse Institute, the company announced. The Web3 Metalaureate course will provide BHS agents with a strong foundation for understanding topics including NFTs, DeFi, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and the metaverse. The Web3 education platform will be available through The University on the BHS One digital hub.

“More of our clients are asking about how their digital portfolios can factor into the real estate process, and our agents need to understand how to navigate this new world. We are partnering with The Metaverse Institute because it’s no longer acceptable to operate in abstractions—Web3 is here and it is a growing wealth sector for our clients,” said Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens.

“The Metaverse Institute—and by extension the Metalaureate course—aims to break down the complexities of Web3 into digestible and actionable information. Blockchain has been used to transfer more than $270 billion in assets, and every agent should know what that means for their business and for their clients,” said Danielle Garofalo, co-founder of The Metaverse Institute.

Founded in 2022, The Metaverse Institute was developed to create a central source of information for those seeking a deeper understanding of Web3 technologies. The Metaverse Institute has quickly become one of the leading voices worldwide in Web3 education, and recently launched a content partnership with the European Institute which instructs students across 37 countries.

“Brown Harris Stevens is proud to be the first real estate brokerage to offer our agents robust Web3 education powered by The Metaverse Institute,” said Chris Reyes, chief information and product officer, Brown Harris Stevens. “If brokerages aren’t actively helping agents to understand one of the fastest-growing technologies in the world, then they are missing a huge opportunity.”

For more information, visit www.bhsusa.com.