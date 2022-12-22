Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2022: Technological

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast By Region, Channel (In-Store, Online), Business Model (Card Linked Financing, Off-Card Financing, Virtual Rent to Own Models, Integrated Online Shopping Apps), Spend Category and Segment, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The BNPL market size was valued at US$141.6 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size was valued at US$141.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during 2021-2026. Online payments are rapidly growing as more consumers are taking advantage of online shopping favoring growth. BNPL over the last couple of years has gained popularity as an alternative credit option, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. The payment method has emerged as a popular choice with GenZ and Millennials.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Proliferation of Online Payments

Growth of Social Media & E-Commerce

Technological Advancements in Super Apps and Machine Learning

Market Challenges

BNPL Regulation

Failure to Properly Disclose Terms and Conditions

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and BNPL Credit Approval Process

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 01 Executive Summary

CHAPTER 02 Research Scope & Segmentation

CHAPTER 03 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Industry Trend Analysis

CHAPTER 04 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Revenue Opportunity

CHAPTER 05 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Regional Outlook

CHAPTER 06 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Competitive Landscape

CHAPTER 07 Methodology and Scope

Companies Mentioned

Affirm Inc.

Afterpay Ltd

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Klarna Bank AB

Mastercard Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Sezzle Inc.

Splitit Payment Ltd

Visa Inc.

Zip Co Ltd

