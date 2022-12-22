Calabasas High varsity tennis team member aces ball-recycling

After it’s been hit back and forth a few times, slammed into the ground at high speed and roughed up on the field of play, a tennis ball has served its purpose.

With the amount of tennis played in the U.S., that means about 125 million used balls end up in landfills every year, creating some 20,000 metric tons of non-compostable waste annually.

For Ryan Trachuk, a junior at Calabasas High School and member of the varsity tennis team, this was an environmental nightmare.

The 16-year-old is tapping into the sustainability movement with L.A. Tennis Balls Recycling, an unincorporated nonprofit he launched that collects used tennis balls and starts them down a new path as tennis courts and amendments for horse arenas.

“After playing with a set of balls for three or four weeks, tennis players just throw them out,” he said. “I always collected the balls, and my dad wanted me to throw them out.”

Instead, Ryan started taking them to local animal shelters— so many that the shelters said enough is enough.

“My coach gave me a couple thousand,” he said. “But at a certain point, the shelters said, ‘We don’t need them anymore.’”

He searched the internet for ways to recycle the balls and found Vermont-based RecycleBalls.

“They have a special center to recycle them,” Ryan said. “They are typically not recyclable. But this place does it.”

According to recycleballs.org, some of the balls are sold and reused as dog toys. Others are ground up, and the yellow/green felt is separated from the rubber for a product called rubber crumb, aka Green Gold, which is used to build tennis courts and make horse footing and soon, with more research and development, a variety of green products.

So far, Ryan has sent in more than 5,000 balls, which make the journey back east in postage-paid bins provided by the recycler.

“It’s crazy how much the box weighs,” he said. “Depending on the size of the box, there can be 100 (to) 300 to a box. It’s pretty heavy.”

Friends help collect the balls, he said, but with the launch of the website latennisballsrecycling.weebly.com Ryan is hoping to get a wider collection base.

To donate used tennis balls, go to the website or call Ryan at (747) 334-7071.

“I’ll come by and pick them up,” he said.

