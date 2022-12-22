Calculate how much you could save by switching to renewable

UK inflation dips as food and energy costs remain high

Electricity and heating costs have been eating up more and more of household budgets throughout 2022. The cost-of-living is at its highest level in decades, with soaring energy prices the main driver. This winter, the poorest households in the UK are expected to be spending almost half of their disposable income on energy. The current Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) – pegging the unit cost of gas and electricity so that the combined annual bill for a typical home does not exceed £2,500 – will end in March. From April, the average bill will shoot up 20 percent as the cap is raised to £3,000 where it will stay for a year. As a result, people are ever more keen to eke out savings by cutting back on their consumption. The easiest and most obvious solution is to cut back on the use of electricity-intensive appliances – the main culprits being tumble dryers, washing machines, and ovens. However, with energy prices set for yet another hike in April, investing in more profound changes to home rather than lifestyle is also increasingly popular. From solar panels on the roof to biomass burners in the garage, read on and use our tool below to see if 2023 is finally the year it makes sense for you to switch to renewables. READ MORE: ‘Prime sources’ of heat loss in your home – £2.99 hack to reduce bills

The cost of installing renewable energy sources at home has fallen dramatically in the past decade

An insulation-first approach comes universally recommended, reducing the amount of energy required to heat the house, but a variety of environmentally friendly heat and electricity sources for the home exist on the market. However, although their price has tumbled over the past decade, they remain a considerable investment that pays off over time. According to Energy Saving Trust (EST), most households producing their own electricity only end up using between 15 and 25 percent of what they generate. Since 2020, all major energy companies in Great Britain are required to propose at least one tariff under the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) at which to buy back any excess production for the national grid. As of December, the best rate on the market is 15p/kWh according to The Eco Experts – just under half of the current ceiling charge of 34p/kWh per unit of electricity bought. Well over a million homes in the UK already use either solar or wind to generate their own electricity. However, the cost-effectiveness of each source is dependent on a number of factors – not least of which is where you live.

Use our tool below to see how much you could save and read on to find out what each renewable energy source could mean for you.

Solar panels Solar electricity panels – also known as photovoltaics (PV) – capture energy from the sun and convert it into electricity. Although popular, environmentally friendly and yielding savings in the long run, the average 3,5kW domestic PV system can cost up to £5,500 to buy and set up, depending on size and ease of installation, according to EST. Typical solar panels require up to 20 square metres (65 square feet) of space on an unshaded, south-facing roof to work optimally. The average PV system, with an SEG tariff in place, can save around £500 a year for a UK home. As such, they have generally paid for themselves within 11 years. However, solar panels are generally less energy efficient than other renewable sources and are, of course, weather dependent.

READ MORE: You could save £700 a year on energy bills with simple upgrades

Pole-mounted wind turbines are generally more efficient and expensive than building-mounted ones

Wind turbines Wind turbines harness the wind’s kinetic energy, forcing the blades round to generate electricity. Despite the prevalence of wind farms supplying the national grid, many factors combine to make domestic turbines less popular than other renewable options. Owing to their size and the resulting noise pollution and risk to wildlife, they require planning permission. Factoring in this and the expense of prepping the site, a typical 6kW pole-mounted system will cost around £30,000 at current prices. According to EST, an average annual windspeed of over five metres per second is recommended. Turbines can lead to electricity bill savings of roughly £600-a-year for the average UK household, but this means the initial investment would take 50 years to pay off. Domestic turbines also tend to be prone to mechanical failures, requiring a comprehensive warranty and regular maintenance. DON’T MISS:

Cards, letters and hospital appointments all held up in post backlog [REPORT]

Lockerbie bombing — witnesses recall UK’s worst terrorist attack [INSIGHT]

Royal Family poised to respond if Prince Harry launches more attacks [REACTION]

Sunak slashes Starmer’s lead in massive swing to Tories [REVEAL]

Tens of thousands of heat pumps have already been installed across the UK

Heat pumps Heat pumps look like external air conditioning units and work in principle like a fridge in reverse – absorbing heat from the outside air via a fluid then used to warm the home through radiators. The Government forecasts that millions of heat pumps will need to be installed in homes across the UK over the next 10 to 15 years in order to meet net-zero targets. The cost of installing an air source heat pump notably depends on whether the property has a pre-existing central heating system, and can run anywhere up to £13,000. Annual savings depend on the type of boiler that is being replaced, but amount to around £380 per year on average. This means it could take up to 34 years before breaking even after buying a heat pump. Heat pumps also consume electricity, and their efficiency can drop significantly when the outside temperature falls.

Biomass burners run optimally on energy-efficient wooden pellets