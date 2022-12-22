Call of Duty Ends Elden Ring’s Supremacy in 2022 as Modern

Activision has been proving its unmatched presence among its rivals, for years now, with the celebrated franchise in Call of Duty. Nearly all the games in the action series have succeeded in becoming top sellers so far. And 2022’s Modern Warfare II continues that tradition, yet again.

While surprising everyone who predicted otherwise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has officially ended this year as top selling game in the United States. In doing so, it overtook 2022’s Game of the Year Elden Ring that literally ruled the internet as well as The Game Awards in which the fantasy RPG won prestigious honors. However, all of that couldn’t push it far enough to defeat Activision’s latest offering.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the number one selling video game in the US for 2022, beats Elden Ring

Following the record-breaking success of Hidetaka Miyazaki‘s open-world fantasy RPG, many industry experts had predicted that the game would eventually become the best-selling title of the year in the United States. As per their projections, Modern Warfare II didn’t have any chance to claim the first place. Such speculations were made a few months before the latest Call of Duty’s October release.

Fast forward to December, the latest installment from Infinity Ward has proved everyone wrong. In just two months of its debut, the first-person shooter has exceeded all expectations. According to the recent report by GamesIndustry.biz, Activision‘s newest installment in the long-running saga is the number one selling game of 2022 in the United States.

On the other hand, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has ended the year being the second-best seller. Meanwhile, here’s the overall list featuring the Top 10 selling video games of 2022 in the US:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga God of War Ragnarok Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Horizon Forbidden West FIFA 23 MLB The Show 22

Few days ago, Modern Warfare II received a mid-season update that brought tons of new content for the players, while introducing a fresh mode in Raid. Activision and Infinity Ward’s premium title is now available across the globe on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

