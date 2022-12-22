Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Features a Mode That Actually

This year’s Call of Duty installment in Modern Warfare II has truly exceeded expectations in terms of breaking franchise records. Due to attracting a large number of players, the latest premium offering from Activision has turned out to be one of the most popular releases of 2022.

While the makers rolled out tons of content with the initial launch of Modern Warfare II, a few months ago, Call of Duty fans recently received a brand new mode called ‘Raid’. It offers a totally different experience so far in the history of the action franchise. Unfortunately, this mode also comes with a serious downside since it’s not accessible to everyone, like any other game mode. But why?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Raid is not for those who don’t have friends

Yes, that’s the sad reality of this mode in this year’s premium installment. ‘Raid’ was added a few days ago, being a one-of-its-kind experience for the franchise’s lovers. But not all the players can enjoy it.

The key to accessing ‘Raid’ missions in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the assignments. They can be unlocked by completing any daily challenge in the game. Even after doing that, however, some players just can’t enter the Atomgrad Raid Episode 1. The simple reason is that the mode requires a team of three real human individuals to go on a given quest.

In other words, ‘Raid’ is not like the typical modes that can be played with the help of random AI-generated allies. This one seriously demands actual people to form a group. This means users who like to play alone or don’t have real friends cannot access this mode whatsoever. They will have to reach out to random players online to team-up if they wish. But even that is not always possible.

Unless there’s any new way implemented by Infinity Ward and Activision, solo Call of Duty players will remain deprived of this mode. It’s one of those situations where you get a reality check of not having enough people around.

