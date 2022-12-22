Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: Top 6 Glitches

Warzone 2.0 players are loving the new Battle Royale experience with a range of new content updates such as new weapons straight from Modern Warfare 2 and a new map, Al Mazrah, which is at the heart of Warzone‘s core gameplay.





RELATED: All Call Of Duty Games, Ranked According To IMDb

Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, since its release, players have found a range of issues from User Interface (UI) glitches to game-breaking glitches. This is unfortunately just a part of game development, so these issues will be ironed out over the next few updates. That said, this list covers some of the best and most notable glitches that players have found. Some of these are far more annoying than others, so the developers will probably be targeting these first.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

6/6 Weapon XP Glitch

For players to upgrade their weapons with new attachments they must first use this weapon and gain “weapon XP” through kills or objectives while this weapon is equipped. The main reason players would try to reach maximum rank on a gun is to unlock the tuning feature. This allows the user to further customize each attachment to further benefit the weapon in a specific category, such as recoil or maneuverability.

Players have found many ways to manipulate the Modern Warfare and Warzone leveling systems to help upgrade their weapons. Pairing this with the XP tokens can also help players level weapons faster.

However, there are definitely a few ways to level weapons using methods that the developers did not intend to include in the game, most notably in Warzone‘s new DMZ mode. Picking up a weapon next to a small amount of cash can cause the player to have the maximum amount of cash possible. If this is then used at a Buy Station to purchase ammunition boxes players can quickly gain XP for the weapon they have equipped.

RELATED: Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: Best Sniping Spots In Al Mazrah

Although this completely bypasses any satisfying gameplay loops, it can have a massive benefit in game modes such as Warzone where players’ custom loadout can be the difference between winning and losing.

It’s safe to say that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone‘s menu need some work. There is still a range of menu and UI bugs that make navigating the main menu extremely frustrating. There are currently a few bugs that send players back to the start-up page without any warning.

Although this is a part of game development, it’s unfortunate these bugs haven’t been prioritized as it’s clear a large proportion of the player base is still suffering from these issues. For those that may not be used to issues such as this, it can be difficult to understand why it’s happening and if it’s a user issue rather than an issue in the development process.

Hopefully, these bugs are somewhat ironed out with the mid-season update in the form of Season 1 Reloaded.

4/6 Disappearing Backpacks

Disappearing backpacks were a common issue in DMZ at launch. This has become much less common with the last few updates, but it is definitely still present. This is an issue that directly affects gameplay as players will generally be going for kills to get better loot or restock on ammo and armor.

Unfortunately, this issue has now crept into Warzone as well, with players noticing this happening more often over the last few days. This can be a serious issue, especially at the top end of the competitive spectrum. If players have just won a heavy gunfight, they may have lost a significant amount of resources. If they are then unable to loot the player they just killed, it can put the player in a difficult situation.

RELATED: Best PS3 Shooters Worth Revisiting

Although this may not seem like the biggest issue, when it happens it can really throw off the player’s game strategy.

3/6 Bomb Drones

If players have been playing Warzone since its launch, they may have noticed the removal of the notorious bomb drone. To some, this may seem like a purposeful gameplay change as it can be extremely frustrating to lose a game because of someone using this killstreak.

However, it was removed due to a bug/glitch found within the game. It’s unclear as to what this glitch was, but its absence is incredibly noticeable to those who would use it. It’s likely this drone will be added back to the game with an upcoming update, but for now, players will have to go without.

2/6 Gulag Squad Spawns

For those who play in the Duo, Trio, or Squad game modes, players may have noticed some issues with the spawns when returning to the match (from the Gulag) with more than one teammate. Currently, there is a glitch that will spawn players and their teammates on opposite sides of the map making it difficult to regroup and start looting again.

This was an issue that was present in Warzone‘s predecessor, so this may be a deliberate gameplay feature, but it’s hard to see a reason behind it. It’s likely this occurs to stop players from spawning next to enemies also returning from the Gulag, but it occasionally affects the spawn of the friendly team as well.

With a little communication, players can coordinate and decide on a good place to land, but for those playing in random squads, this issue can mean the difference between winning and losing.

1/6 Most Wanted Contracts

Finally, players may also notice the absence of one other gameplay feature in Warzone 2.0, this being the Most Wanted Contract.

The Most Wanted Contracts are extremely effective in the team-based game modes (everything except solos) as on completion they will bring back every member of the team who may be out of the game. This would also grant each member of the team a significant amount of cash to help them get better loot from a Buy Station and get them back in the game a little faster.

Sadly, this contract has been entirely removed from the game after players found a game-breaking glitch related to this specific contract. Fans hope this will return to the game soon, as it really changes the strategy of the game when players are the last alive on their team.

Warzone 2.0 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty Warzone 2: How To Get The Nuke?