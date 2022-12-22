‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2’ is bringing back classic loadout drop

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has announced that classic loadout drop grenades have returned to the game.

Originally featured in the first Warzone, loadout drops allowed players to purchase their preset loadouts at Buy Stations and have that equipment airdropped into battle, meaning they could fight with their preferred weapons and gear, instead of using the items found in the battlefield.

This feature was previously not available in Warzone 2.0, technically making it a new addition to the sequel.

Raven Software confirmed the update in a recent Twitter post, stating that loadout drop grenades are “now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah”.

They also provided the pricing for loadouts in different game modes. You can find them below:

Solos – $8,000

Duos – $16,000

Trios – $24,000

Quads – $32,000

Have a holly, jolly #Warzone2,

It’s the best time of the year,

I don’t know if there’ll be snow,

but have a… Loadout Drop Grenade 🎁 Now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 20, 2022

The removal of loadout drops from Warzone 2.0 was one of the more radical changes made to the sequel, forcing players to complete Strongholds, wait for the public event drop, or purchase their weapons from Buy Stations.

Raven Software stated that the continued presence of loadout drops in Warzone 2.0 “will depend on the feedback we receive and overall impact of the Battle Royale experience”.

Earlier this month, Activision introduced Combat Records to the game, with all previous stats being wiped as a result.

Combat Records allow players to track their total time played, their number of wins, their kill and death ratios, kill streaks and other statistics.

However, the new feature only tracks as far back as the update’s release. So while players are able to track their kill counts going forward, they will not be able to view a complete picture of their Warzone 2.0 career.

In other Warzone news, Infinity Ward recently announced that DMZ’s new Building 21 has been removed from the game due to a “significant infiltration”.

Arriving as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update of Warzone 2.0 on December 14, the mysterious new building required players to source keycards in order to enter.

Those keycards are currently disabled, but will be reactivated when the building is reintroduced in the near future.