Call Of Duty: Warzone Shuts Down Mysterious Building 21 After 24

Blink and you’ll miss it. Building 21 is Call of Duty‘s newest DLC content to come to Warzone‘s DMZ mod, and has had fans knocking on the door since its mysterious addition was slipped in during the Season 1 reloaded update.

Yet. when the knocking stopped and the doors became ajar, only a few players realised. By the time, they were slammed shut again. Building 21’s grand opening was only seen by a slither of fans.

Building 21 has quickly become the grand prize in DMZ but opened and shut again in the span of 24 hours, meaning fans are as confused as a penguin in the Saraha.

Warzone 2 Building 21 Opened For 24 Hours

> Release a gamemode that heavily relies on teamwork

> Drop it randomly during a weekday

> Doesn’t say when the mode will be locked again, making it effectively impossible to schedule a play session with my friends (we all have lives)

> Lock the mode 1 day later

The DMZ stronghold is one of three ways to unlock the new Chimera weapon for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, alongside being the host of the most badass AI and bosses that the game mode has seen yet.

However, after being locked since its release, Raven Software revealed that Building 21 will open sporadically, and there will be no announcement. Instead, the players will have to use word of mouth to realise when it opens. The only catch is that it was only for 24 hours and players had little time to react.

Those who managed to get within the exfiltration building (outside of Al Mazrah) have been enjoying its difficulty and entertainment value.

“So the new area, Building 21, was shadow dropped and this is the first time in CoD I’ve seen people be willing to cooperate to explore and complete it rather than just kill each other instantly,” one fan said on Twitter.

Raven Software Tease Another Warzone 2 Building 21 Opening This Week

But after just one day of being open, the Warzone 2 developers have shut down Building 21 until another window of opportunity. Clearly confused by what’s going on, one critic wrote, “Great been waiting for the building to drop as soon as it’s done it’s locked up back to farming.”

Someone else added, “None of this sh*t is worth doing when people can just go into the shop and buy everything. You know how to get people to play your content? Give rewards that can’t be got anywhere else that looks badass.”

A third raged, “It was open for a DAY What’s the point of making Building 21 limited time when the keys are really rare and only one use?” As to when it will re-open, again, it will be down to the players themselves to find out and spread the word on social media. Watch your six.