Camilla takes on disgraced Andrew’s title in King’s royal shake-up

Queen Camilla has now taken on a new role, previously held by disgraced Prince Andrew. Camilla’a new role is the position of colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Andrew inherited the role from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017, who served the role for 42 years.

In February 2022, in an official statement, Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “most sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In the message to mark Accession Day, and the start of her Jubilee year, the Queen released the unexpected wish and marks the first time that the Queen had publicly discussed Camilla’s role within the monarchy in this way.