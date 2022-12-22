Carabao Cup draw LIVE as Man Utd and Newcastle to learn opponents

City and Liverpool have won all of the last five Carabao Cups between them and eight of the last 11 overall. But either eight-time champions City of record nine-time winners Liverpool will be out come 9.50pm this evening.

And that means there will only be two of the Premier League’s Big Six in the quarters, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all already out.

Since Middlesbrough’s 2004 triumph, only two non-Big Six teams – Birmingham City (2011) and Swansea City (2013) – have won this competition.

Will Newcastle, Southampton, Wolves, Leicester, Charlton or Nottingham Forest upset the odds this year?