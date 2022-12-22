CGG, TGS Win OBN Seismic Survey Work Offshore Norway

Seismic data acquisition and processing companies CGG and TGS have together secured a contract for the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Sleipner Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Sleipner OBN survey, located directly south of the Utsira OBN in the North Sea, will span an additional 1,201 square kilometer area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 3,278 square kilometers AUR, CGG said.

The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea that includes the Sleipner East, Sleipner West, Gina Krog, Volve, and Utgard fields, as well as surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure.

Current production hubs in the area enable quick transport of produced hydrocarbons, including significant volumes of gas, to the European market, the companies said.

TGS will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase. CGG, the OBN imaging specialist, will apply its OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said: “CGG has an unrivalled track record of successfully conducting OBN seismic imaging projects around the world and in the North Sea in particular. Our geoscientists will apply this regional insight and our very latest OBN technologies and expertise to deliver the highest-quality OBN images to meet industry needs for the continued exploration and development of the NCS.”

Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer at TGS, commented, “TGS remains committed to providing the industry with world-class multi-client OBN surveys. We are leading the way in supporting E&P companies as they seek to maximize resources in regions with strong ILX activity, including those with gas-derived exploration opportunities.”

The acquisition will startin June 2023, with final processed deliverables due to be completed by the end of Q3, 2024. The project is supported by industry funding