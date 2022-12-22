Chasing documents to prove my bloodline and gain Italian

TERRASINI, Sicily — Three generations of Di Grasso men visit Sicily in search of their roots in the second season of HBO’s smash hit, “The White Lotus.” The patriarch, Albert, played by F. Murray Abraham, expects a heart-warming welcome from long-lost cousins. Instead, he is chased by an angry, wrinkled woman who threatens to throw an artichoke at his head.

I can relate to Albert’s desire to embrace his Sicilian heritage. And, perhaps, to the need for a heart-warming connection. Who doesn’t want to be rooted deeply in family history? Why else would genealogy be a top hobby?