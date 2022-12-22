China ‘behind curve’ on coronavirus surge as ICUs ‘filling up’





China is “behind the curve” on its ongoing coronavirus surge as intensive care units start to fill up, a senior official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. It is believed Beijing’s official figures might have become unreliable since Xi Jinping started to dismantle his zero-Covid lockdown strategy.

Experts fear Covid-related deaths next year could exceed a million. Mike Ryan, the WHO emergencies director, said: "In China, what's been reported is relatively low numbers of cases in ICUs but anecdotally ICUs are filling up. "I wouldn't like to say that China is actively not telling us what's going on. I think they're behind the curve." Speaking from Geneva, Mr Ryan also claimed China's lagging vaccination rate could explain the surge.

He said: “That’s just not adequate protection in a population as large as China, with so many vulnerable people.” Ryan added: “Vaccination is the exit strategy from Omicron.” China has recently moved to dramatically increase its capacity to inoculate people. The WHO said it was ready to work with Beijing in a bid to improve China’s collection of data.

Reports also claim that residents in Beijing face waiting days to cremate relatives. Reuters has revealed that a worker at the large Babaoshan funeral parlour in the Chinese capital advertised that customers could skip the long queueing and registration process for a 26,000 yuan ($3,730) fee.