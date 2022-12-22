China is about to get tougher on deepfakes in an unprecedented

China will introduce rules governing the use of deep synthesis technology in January 2023. Deepfakes, where artificial intelligence is used to manipulate images and videos, are a concern for Beijing as it ramps up control over online content.

In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation on “deepfakes,” ramping up control over internet content.

Deepfakes are synthetically generated or altered images or videos that are made using a form of artificial intelligence. The tech can be used to alter an existing video, for example by putting the face of a politician over an existing video or even creating fake speech.

The result is fabricated media that appears to be real but isn’t.

Beijing announced its rules governing “deep synthesis technologies” earlier this year, and finalized them in December. They will come into effect on Jan. 10.

Here are some of the key provisions:

Users must give consent if their image is to be used in any deep synthesis technology.

Deep synthesis services cannot use the technology to disseminate fake news.

Deepfake services need to authenticate the real identity of users.

Synthetic content must have a notification of some kind to inform users that the image or video has been altered with technology.

Content that goes against existing laws is prohibited, as is content that endangers national security and interests, damages the national image or disrupts the economy.

The powerful Cyberspace Administration of China is the regulator behind these rules.

Since the end of 2020, China has sought to rein in the power of the country’s technology giants and introduced sweeping regulation in areas ranging from antitrust to data protection. But it has also sought to regulate emerging technologies and gone further than any other country in its tech rules.

Earlier this year, China introduced a rule governing how technology firms can use recommendation algorithms, in another first-of-its-kind law.