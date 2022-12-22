Cold Weather triggered in many more postcodes

Payments were triggered again on December 20, with eligible people to receive the money when temperatures are, or are forecast to be, below zero for seven days or more.

People should receive the payment in their bank account within 14 days of when it is triggered.

The postcodes where the payments were triggered on December 20 include:

Bainbridge – BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13

Little Rissington – CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12

Llysdinam – LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18

Stowe – NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18

Woburn – MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19.

More to follow…