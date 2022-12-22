Conor McGregor clears the air around relationship with Dillon

Conor McGregor is clearing the air regarding his relationship with Dillon Danis after their friendship was questioned during the Danis’ appearance on yesterday’s episode of The MMA Hour.

McGregor has been involved in a public dispute with former friend Artem Lobov after the former UFC competitor filed a lawsuit for a portion of the Proper 12 sale. As it pertains to ‘Mystic Mac’s other friendships however, they are on great terms as he tweeted that he’s still very much friends with Dillon Danis, writing:

“I am not too sure. Maybe because of the rartem situation? I’m still rockin with Dillon. All the way!”

The former two-division UFC champion believes that his ongoing situation with Lobov could perhaps be the reason why Ariel Helwani thought the two were no longer friends. He then responded to another tweet regarding Helwani and mentioned that he is on good terms with him as well, writing:

“No way, I rock with Ariel also! I always stay up on his content. I’m sure we’ll catch up in the near future also!”

No way, I rock with Ariel also! I always stay up on his content. I’m sure we’ll catch up in the near future also! twitter.com/collinjustin1/…

Danis’ friendship with the former two-division UFC champion was among many topics discussed during his hillarious conversation with Helwani, which saw The MMA Hour host challenge him on lies he made.

Check out the full interview:

Conor McGregor believes Leon Edwards should win Comeback of the Year

Conor McGregor is weighing in on one of the nominees for the UFC’s Comeback of the Year.

The former two-division UFC champion strongly believes that it isn’t up for debate and that Leon Edwards should be a lock for it after his fifth-round knockout win against Kamaru Usman to become the new UFC welterweight champion at UFC 276.

‘Mystic Mac’ tweeted that there shouldn’t be much debate about Edwards’s title win. He took everything including the knockout, when it took place, and his post-fight interview into account, writing:

“Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on! Team @ParadigmSports!”

Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on! Team @ParadigmSports! 👑 twitter.com/ufceurope/stat…



