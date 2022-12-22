Categories
Cramer’s lightning round: I prefer Pioneer Natural Resources over


AMC Entertainment: “Going to take a pass on that. $5 is where it should be, and no higher.”

Tecnoglass: “Very smart. Very good company. … I would buy it if it came in a little. It’s had a very big run.”

Laredo Petroleum: “Laredo is a second-rate oil producer. I prefer very much that you buy Pioneer, PXD, which I think is much stronger and the Charitable Trust owns it.”

D R Horton: “I think Horton is a very good choice, but you do know they all trade together. [Toll Brothers] is good, too … But I think you’re right.”

