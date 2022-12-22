Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: Teladoc Health is not a good situation


PagSeguro Digital Ltd: “We have to remember it’s from Brazil, so therefore it’s politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. … These are political issues.”

Teladoc Health Inc: “I’ve used the product, I like it very much, but it is not a good situation.”

GlobalFoundries Inc: “We heard Micron today that the industry is a little softer. … Right now, the complex is for sale, and I never buck when an entire sector is for sale.”

ProPetro Holding Corp: “We like the oils that pay big yields because they have variable dividends, and I’m going to suggest that you buy Pioneer.”

Kirby Corp: “It’s a great idea, but you can buy that stock more cheaply if you just wait.”

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.

Cramer's lightning round: Teladoc Health is not a good situation

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.