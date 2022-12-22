Cyber security, AI and cloud Flashback 2022: Top acquisitions in

The year 2022 saw much activity in the cyber, AI, and cloud acquisition space. 2022 saw quite a few billion dollar acquisitions in this space. One particular trend that came to fore was the trend of private equity firms scooping up technology companies whose shares have taken a beating in this year’s market downturn. For instance, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, the leader in enterprise identity security, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in a $6.9 Bn deal.

Similarly, Ping Identity, provider of the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, again at an Enterprise Value of approximately $2.8 billion. Likewise, KnowBe4 Inc agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners.

Here’s a quick recap of the notable acquisitions that have taken place this year.

Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for $500 Mn

To bolster its response to ever-growing cyber-attacks, Google acquired an Israel-based cybersecurity startup ‘Siemplify’ reportedly for $500 million. The startup will be integrated into Google Cloud Platform, especially its Chronicle operation. Siemplify specialises in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard and ventures into gaming

Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion. With this, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The acquisition also bolsters Microsoft’s Game Pass portfolio with plans to launch Activision Blizzard games into Game Pass, which has reached a new milestone of over 25 million subscribers.

Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor



Intel Corporation and Tower Semiconductor, a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions, announced a definitive agreement under which Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion. The acquisition significantly advances Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy as the company further expands its manufacturing capacity, global footprint and technology portfolio to address unprecedented industry demand.

Akamai Technologies to acquire cloud computing firm Linode for $900 Mn

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers. Under terms of the agreement, Akamai has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding equity of Linode Limited Liability Company for approximately $900 Mn, after customary purchase price adjustments.

Cloud computing firm Citrix to be acquired by Vista, Elliott in a $16.5 billion deal



Cloud computing and virtualisation company Citrix announced its acquisition by affiliates of global investment firm Vista Equity Partners, and an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management called Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation in an all-cash transaction valued at $16.5 billion, including the assumption of Citrix debt. The acquisition will take Citrix private, allowing the company to accelerate its SaaS transformation, increase investment, and expand the platform for secure hybrid work.

Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 Bn

Google LLC announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mandiant, Inc., a leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, for $23.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud. The acquisition of Mandiant will complement Google Cloud’s existing strengths in security.

Anaplan to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $10.7 Bn



Anaplan, Inc., provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for $66.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.7 billion.

Chip maker AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 Bn



AMD announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately $1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments. Pensando’s distributed services platform includes a high-performance, fully programmable packet processor and comprehensive software stack that accelerate networking, security, storage and other services for cloud, enterprise and edge applications.

Cybersecurity firm Tufin to be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $570 Mn



Tufin®, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Turn/River Capital, a software-focused investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Tufin at approximately $570 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Tufin will become a private company and will partner with Turn/River to further accelerate its mission of helping enterprise customers use policy-driven automation to address the security threats of tomorrow.

Security and cloud-based software solutions Datto to be acquired by Kaseya for $6.2 Bn

Kaseya, a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for MSPs and SMBs, and Datto, a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, entered into a definitive agreement for Kaseya to acquire Datto for $6.2 Bn. The all-cash transaction was funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG and Temasek, and participation from notable investors including Sixth Street.

Cybersecurity firm SailPoint Technologies to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.9 Bn

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., the leader in enterprise identity security, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values SailPoint at approximately $6.9 billion.

DigitalBridge buys data center company Switch for $11 Bn

DigitalBridge Group Inc agreed to buy data center operator Switch Inc (SWCH.N) for $11 billion, including debt, marking the latest deal in the digital asset sector that has attracted large private equity firms and infrastructure funds.

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 Bn deal



Broadcom Inc announced the acquisition of cloud computing company VMware Inc in a $61 billion cash-and stock deal, the chipmaker’s biggest and boldest bid to diversify its business into enterprise software. The acquisition was the second biggest announced globally so far this year, trailing only Microsoft Corp’s $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

IBM aims to capture growing market opportunity for data observability with Databand.ai acquisition



IBM acquired Databand.ai, a leading provider of data observability software that helps organisations fix issues with their data, including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality — before it impacts their bottom-line. This further strengthens IBM’s software portfolio across data, AI and automation to address the full spectrum of observability and helps businesses ensure that trustworthy data is being put into the right hands of the right users at the right time.

Ping Identity to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.8 Bn



Ping Identity, provider of the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for $28.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at an Enterprise Value of approximately $2.8 billion.

Avalara to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion

Avalara, Inc., a provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, in partnership with institutional co-investors.

Digital identity leader ForgeRock to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 Bn



ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. With this acquisition, Thoma Bravo looks forward to partnering with ForgeRock to leverage its deep sector expertise and support the company to capitalise on this tremendous market opportunity.

Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 to go private in a $4.6 Bn deal with Vista Equity Partners



KnowBe4 Inc agreed to go private in a sweetened $4.6 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners, the latest cybersecurity firm to be snapped up by private equity in this year’s market downturn. KnowBe4’s stock had lost nearly a quarter of its value in 2022 before Vista’s proposal, even as the rise of hybrid work boosted demand for its platform that allows businesses to host security awareness training with simulated phishing attacks.

Australia’s cloud-based firm ELMO Software agrees to $A500 Mn takeover offer

Australia’s ELMO Software agreed to a near-A$500 million ($319 million) takeover bid from Los Angeles-based K1 Investment Management. The U.S. group offered A$4.85 per share in cash for the cloud-based software solutions business that operates in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

UserTesting to be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3Bn

UserTesting, Inc., a leader in video-based human insight, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, and Sunstone Partners for $7.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion. Following the closing of the transaction, Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners intend to combine UserTesting and UserZoom, which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control of in April 2022.

Google acquires AI avatar startup for $100 million

Google acquired Alter, an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar startup company. TechCrunch reported that the tech giant acquired the company for about $100 million. Alter helps creators and businesses create AI-based virtual avatars to express their virtual identities. According to the report, the acquisition comes as a part of boosting the content game and to compete with short-video platform — TikTok.

Partners Group acquires data center platform EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure for $1.2 Bn



Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, an owner, operator, and builder of hyperscale data centers in the US. Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and build out of existing and future data center sites.