Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little pays tribute to ‘living legend’

DI Neville Parker will be on hand to solve another murder on Saint Marie and he will be joined by Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (played by Don Warrington). Actor Ralf had nothing but kind words to say about his Death in Paradise co-star ahead of the festive special.
Speaking about working with his fellow cast, Ralf shared: “The dynamics of the team are crucial to the show’s success.
“The show stands or falls on whether the audience takes them into their hearts.”
Ralf particularly highloighted how grateful he was to work with the Selwyn star: “Don Warrington is literally a living legend.
“Every time I’m in a scene with him, I’m thinking about how lucky I am.
Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices.
And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?
Speaking about his storyline with Selwyn’s daughter, actor Don teased: “They try to find common ground.
“It’s a difficult situation when you meet your father or daughter, especially if you haven’t seen them before and as they are both adults.
“It is a huge bridge to build. It’s not always a smooth process and needs a lot of negotiating.”
Touching on the Christmas episode, he added: “Selwyn has been haunted by his inability to solve this case when he was a very young policeman, and after all those years it comes back to him, and he has a second chance.
“So, he grabs it with both hands, as we would all like to get rid of ghosts.”
Death in Paradise Christmas special airs Boxing Day on BBC One.
