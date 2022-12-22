Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little pays tribute to ‘living legend’

DI Neville Parker will be on hand to solve another murder on Saint Marie and he will be joined by Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (played by Don Warrington). Actor Ralf had nothing but kind words to say about his Death in Paradise co-star ahead of the festive special.

Speaking about working with his fellow cast, Ralf shared: “The dynamics of the team are crucial to the show’s success.

“The show stands or falls on whether the audience takes them into their hearts.”

Ralf particularly highloighted how grateful he was to work with the Selwyn star: “Don Warrington is literally a living legend.

“Every time I’m in a scene with him, I’m thinking about how lucky I am.

