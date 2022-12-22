Denny Laine brings solo acoustic show to Alliance for the Arts

Denny Laine, two-time Grammy Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles band, Wings, will bring his intimate “Songs & Stories” show to Alliance for the Arts at 10091 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers for one night only at 7 p.m Friday, Dec. 30.

The show will features Mr. Laine performing solo acoustic versions of songs from his expansive career including his days with The Moody Blues, Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Wings and others with an emphasis on classics from the Band On The Run and The Magnificent Moodies albums. A natural storyteller, he also shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes about some of the legendary musicians he has worked with and the places he has been throughout his remarkable career. Plus, he’ll discuss the impact of how key influences such as Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry helped shaped his own music.

In 2018, Mr. Laine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of The Moody Blues.

After Mr. Laine departed The Moody Blues, he formed The Electric String Band, writing the hit “Say You Don’t Mind,” and opened shows for Jimi Hendrix in London. Mr. Laine joined the band Balls as well as Ginger Baker’s Air Force, singing lead on the memorable “Man of Constant Sorrow.” He has worked with various members of The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, ELO, The Zombies, The Hollies and many more.

As the only member of Wings, besides Paul and Linda McCartney, to be with the group for its entire run, Mr. Laine enjoyed tremendous success throughout the ’70s. The Band on the Run album sold six million copies, reaching No. 1 in the U.S three different times and was the top selling British album of 1974.

Mr. Laine remains in demand, touring both his solo and full band shows, and with new music that he currently has in the works. His new “Songs & Stories” show is a unique opportunity to experience the music of one of rock’s most enduring voices in a way you’ve never heard him before.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.artinlee.org. For more information, call the venue at 239-939-2787. Follow him on Facebook @DBFLaine and Instagram @dennylaineofficialpage. ¦