Department of Defense Signals a Multicloud Shift

The Department of Defense recently announced it has awarded its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle, a deal worth up to $9 billion through 2028. Funds will be allocated to individual orders as they are issued.

The contract, formerly named JEDI, will have the four tech giants build the DOD’s cloud computing network. The JWCC is intended to provide access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel all over the world.

“The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge,” the Defense Department said in its announcement.

The DOD pegged the four companies as contenders for the award as early as November 2021. However, it delayed the multibillion-dollar award in March, with agency CIO John Sherman saying that conducting due diligence with four vendors took longer than expected.

