Diane McBain, Batman actress and Elvis Presley’s co-star, dies at

Actress Diane McBain was best known for her role in the Batman TV series. The star, who has died at the age of 81, also starred alongside Elvis Presley during her time on the silver screen.

Diane died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

She had been battling liver cancer, her friend Michael Gregg Michaud confirmed.

Michael took to social media to share the tragic news of the star’s death in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” he wrote.