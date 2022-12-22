Drivers could be fined for standing next to their cars after

Car and van leasing company, Vanarama, is warning Brits that simply standing next to their cars whilst under the influence of alcohol can land them a £2,500 driving fine, in extreme cases. If drivers have consumed more than the legal alcohol limit, they shouldn’t go anywhere near their car as they could be charged with drink driving.

Standing next to a car while under the influence could result in up to three months imprisonment, up to £2,500 in fines and a possible driving ban.

If it can be proven that a person was intending to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, then they could be charged with drink driving.

According to the experts, indicators of this include standing next to a vehicle, being inside a vehicle but not in the driving seat, and having the keys in the ignition.

Having a reason to drive, such as needing to be at work or having a booked appointment, that provides a clear motivation for drivers to get behind the wheel despite being over the alcohol limit, can be seen as evidence of their intentions.

