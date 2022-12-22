Drivers told to never apologise after car accident

According to a new study from the AA, drivers are confused about who to turn to following a collision they can drive away from. Three in 10 younger drivers would seek guidance from their parents about what to do next, while 14 percent would contact an independent garage.

Just three percent said they felt confident enough to get their vehicle repaired without any assistance.

While more than two-fifths would contact their insurer for help and advice following a crash, a quarter said they’d like to contact the UK’s number one breakdown provider.

Cold weather over recent weeks has seen drivers approach the AA for help and advice following a crash.

Between December 10 and 11, AA Accident Assist saw a 135 percent increase in calls for help, compared to the weekend before.

