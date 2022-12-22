Drivers warned of serious consequences for using Christmas





Experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts warned that drivers could still be penalised for dressing up their vehicle despite it not being illegal. They warn Christmas decorations could “pose a risk to others” if they detach from a vehicle or could obstruct the driver’s view.

Coloured lights may also break very strict regulations and could “confuse road users” in some situations. The experts said: “While it may look nice, decorating your car this Christmas can also lead to fines, invalidate your insurance and result in driving bans. “Despite not being illegal, we recommend lights, reindeer antlers, ribbons and tinsel should all be avoided inside and outside of your vehicle this Christmas. “One of the main risks is if any decorations obstruct your view. They should definitely not be put on dashboards or windows. READ MORE: Majority of drivers support ban on SUVs and call for CAZ in every city

“Affecting your view out of the windscreen can lead to three points and up to £1,000 in fines. Adding fairy lights to your car can also be very dangerous. Additional lights can confuse road users and cause collisions. “According to the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989, coloured lights that are not native to your vehicle should not be used and doing so can get you in trouble. “If any decorations were also to detach from your car they could pose a risk to others. “If this was to happen and cause an accident you could face a charge of ‘careless driving’ or ‘driving without reasonable consideration for other road users’ – which can lead to a court case and an unlimited fine and a driving ban depending on the situation.” DON’T MISS

Drivers face £80 fines for common driving habit [FINE]

Car tax revenue from electric vehicles will be ‘miniscule’ [INSIGHT]

Demands for parking charges to be scrapped for NHS workers [REVEAL]

“You could also get into quite a bit of trouble if you were to put lights on similar to that of an emergency vehicle, as you could be seen to be impersonating an ambulance or police car.” Drivers are also being urged to take caution when transporting their Christmas tree, as failure to bring it home safely could mean fines of up to £2,500 and three penalty points. Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Comparethemarket said: “Even though there aren’t any laws specifically related to transporting a Christmas tree, drivers could still face fines or penalty points when driving with a tree on, or in their vehicle. “Regulation 100 of the Road Vehicles Regulations 1986 requires any load to be suitably secured so that it is not at risk of falling off or being blown off the vehicle.” “If police or even other witnesses believe a tree is unsecure or unsafe, drivers could face three penalty points or a fine of up to £2,500.” Ms Daniels added: “Regulation 30 clearly states that drivers need to have a full view of the road ahead, so if the tree obscures this or causes damage that could affect the driver’s vision of the road, they could be at risk of receiving a £1,000 fine or three penalty points.”