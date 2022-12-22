DWP confirms final date for £600 cost of living payment

To help older people this winter, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is issuing a Winter Fuel Payment as well as a Pensioner Cost of Living Payment. A Winter Fuel Payment is available to people born before September 26, 1956, to provide important support with heating bills in the colder months.

The amount a person will get includes a Pensioner Cost of Living Payment this year, as a one off.

It means in total, eligible Britons could get between £250 and £600 to help with rising costs.

The money could go towards covering the cost of soaring energy bills, or provide helpful cash for other day-to-day expenses.

Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary, said: “As the cold weather bites, it is good to be able to confirm over 99 percent of eligible pensioners have already received as much as £600 to help with their energy bills this winter.

