DWP confirms final date for £600 cost of living payment

To help older people this winter, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is issuing a Winter Fuel Payment as well as a Pensioner Cost of Living Payment. A Winter Fuel Payment is available to people born before September 26, 1956, to provide important support with heating bills in the colder months.
The amount a person will get includes a Pensioner Cost of Living Payment this year, as a one off.
It means in total, eligible Britons could get between £250 and £600 to help with rising costs.
The money could go towards covering the cost of soaring energy bills, or provide helpful cash for other day-to-day expenses.
Mel Stride, work and pensions secretary, said: “As the cold weather bites, it is good to be able to confirm over 99 percent of eligible pensioners have already received as much as £600 to help with their energy bills this winter.
READ MORE: Pension savers given tip which is ‘a good idea’
The reference may also be accompanied by a person’s National Insurance number.
As the payment is made automatically, Britons will not have to do anything or apply for the extra cash.
If the money has not appeared in a person’s account yet, it should be there between now and January.
However, a final date to bear in mind is January 13, 2023.
If pensioners have not been paid by then, they are urged to check their bank account to see if the payment has slipped in unnoticed.
Otherwise, they can contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre for further clarification.
Individuals should be aware the centre will be closed for calls on:
- Monday, December 26, 2022.
- Tuesday, December 27, 2022
- Wednesday, December 28, 2022
- Monday, January 2, 2023.
Source link