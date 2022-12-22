EastEnders fans ‘knew it’ as Phil Mitchell’s secret twist exposed

Keanu (played by Danny Walters) made a shock return to EastEnders last week after years away from Albert Square. It was probably wise for Keanu to have stayed away for so long because he has bad blood with the dodgy Mitchell family. Keanu’s mum, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) had expressed concern about Phil coming back to Walford and realising Keanu has made a comeback, but he assured her it would be fine. Conveniently, Phil also returned to Albert Square after being away for a few months. Since Keanu’s return, fans of the BBC soap have been predicting a secret truce between Phil and Keanu, and Thursday’s episode showed that theory was in fact correct as the two met up in secret to discuss their plot.

After a three-year absence, Keanu walked back into Walford and reunited with his family in recent episodes.

He also met his ex Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and the son he hasn’t met, Albie.

Not everyone was prepared to give him a warm welcome back though and, as predicted, Phil was less than impressed to see him.

It wasn’t clear straight away what Phil had been up to, and when he met up with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) at the start of Thursday’s episode, it seemed Phil was beginning to worry about her vendetta against him.

“Naughty boy, doing a runner,” the officer commented after asking him to meet her.

