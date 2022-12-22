EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy talks holidays with June Brown

Opening up to Express.co.uk and other press, actress Natalie Cassidy spoke of her own personal relationship with her onscreen step-grandmother over the years.

There may have been almost a 60-year age difference between the stars, but this didn’t stop them from developing a close bond.

“We had such fun, we went on holidays together, she used to stay at my flat, we had a two-hander episode when I gave Bex [Fowler] away with the adoption stuff”, Cassidy said.

“We had a couple of nights at my flat where we got a curry and drank a bottle of wine and read our lines.

“I’m absolutely such a lucky, lucky woman to have had the training, if you like, from the best.”