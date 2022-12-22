Electric car drivers face charging headache with connectivity

A recent survey of 500 drivers at motoring advice website HonestJohn.co.uk found almost nine in 10 respondents had chosen not to use a charge point because they felt unsafe at the location.

This data could massively impact rural drivers, who are more likely to struggle with connectivity issues.

According to Zap-Map, the geographical area that has the most EV charging points is Greater London with 11,515, followed by south east England with 4,710 and Scotland with 3,774.

Greater London makes up almost one-third of all UK charging points, whereas Wales has just 1,417 and Northern Ireland has even fewer with 369.