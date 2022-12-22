Electric car owners can increase range by 10 percent with tyre





For those drivers looking at travelling over the festive period, these tyres could boost their electric car battery range during this busy time for the UK road network. Cars may be pushed to the limit this Christmas, with around 17 million trips expected to be made before Christmas, and the risk of breakdowns increased.

The research from Michelin found that more than half of drivers are planning to drive over the festive period (52 percent). EV-specific tyres could result in drivers gaining extra 8.3 million miles in battery range – equivalent to 25.7 miles per vehicle on average. Further analysis of the national survey results showed that most drivers are unaware that specific tyres for electric cars are available. Currently, 72 percent of drivers admitted they were unaware of how their type of tyres can be beneficial for their vehicle. READ MORE: Experts demand major new driving laws with millions at risk of fines

The survey also found that only 28 percent of respondents were aware of EV-specific tyres – highlighting that the public is still partially unaware of how an EV works and the benefits of switching to electric. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit the UK, the importance of these tyres in saving money in the long term is becoming apparent to EV owners. John Howe, Managing Director for UK and Ireland at Michelin, said: “With the festive period in sight, everyone is thinking about how best to get home to visit their friends and relatives. “Drivers are making this decision in the context of a cost-of-living crisis and continued train strikes, so are looking for any relief available to them. DON’T MISS

Most drivers don’t know the carbon output of their car [SHOCKING]

Electric car drivers face charging headache with connectivity issues [INSIGHT]

Drivers told to never apologise after car accident [ADVICE]

“EV-specific tyres offer a solution. Not only can they enhance battery range, allowing drivers to travel further per charge, but these tyres last longer on an electric car than a standard tyre.” When compared to their petrol and diesel equivalents, EVs produce a higher level of torque from a standing start, putting a large amount of pressure on the tyre. Thicker sidewalls and different compounds are used in the tyre to make them last longer and deal with the increase in pressure over a longer period of time. Leading manufacturers such as Michelin, Continental and Hankook have worked to ensure that EV-specific tyres also have reduced volume when you are driving. READ MORE: Drivers risk massive engine damage from common car warming trick

As EVs are traditionally heavier than petrol and diesel cars, the new tyres are designed to cope with larger loads and higher levels of wear over time. Mr Howe continued: “A great deal of innovation and research goes into producing a tyre that can increase the range of an electric car. “It requires the incorporation of several new tyre technologies to lower rolling resistance, increase efficiency and optimise the handling characteristics of electric cars. “However, to truly get the most out of an EV, drivers should ensure they are making use of every opportunity available to them.”

Because electric vehicles are heavier, the tyres need to be designed with a strong focus on aerodynamics. Most of the specialised tyres are designed to deal with higher levels of pressure and resistance without the performance of the vehicle suffering. When looking at who in the UK knows about the availability of EV-specific tyres, Londoners proved to be the most knowledgeable, with 54 percent of those polled from the city knowing of the advancements in tyre technology. However, in comparison, the other UK regions ranged from 17 percent in Yorkshire and the Humber, to 32 percent in the North East, indicating a significant disparity in EV knowledge between the UK’s most populated city and the rest of the country.