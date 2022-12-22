Elf 2 won’t happen after ‘on-set feud’ between stars





Elf has gone down in history as one of the most popular and influential modern Christmas movies of all time. Not only was it a major financial success – earning more than $225 million at the box office on a meagre $33 million budget – but it also sent Will Ferrel into cinematic stardom. Unfortunately, it is reportedly his fault that there will never be another movie to continue Buddy the Elf’s story.

Elf fans have been calling for a sequel to come their way for years. They have even mused that it could focus on Buddy’s new child. Unfortunately, James Caan revealed that was not going to be possible. He spoke candidly about working on Elf in recent years before he died on July 6, 2022, after suffering a heart attack. During an interview, when the topic of an Elf sequel came up, he sighed: “We were gonna do it. I thought: ‘Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do.'” However, he revealed that an on-set feud involving Ferrell meant that Elf 2 would never get made. He said: “The director [Jon Favreau] and Will didn’t get along very well.”

Caan went on to add that talks of Elf 2 did begin, but it was stamped out when contracts dictated who would have to work on it. He revealed: “So, Will [Ferrell] wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director [Favreau], and he had it in his contract. It was one of those things.” Ferrell later spoke candidly about the idea of returning to play Buddy the Elf so many years later, however, describing the notion as “laughable”. He said: “Absolutely not. I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights: Buddy the middle-aged elf.”

The Hollywood Reporter later posited Ferrell could have earned up to $29 million if he reprised his role. However, Ferrell confirmed it would not have been about the money. Instead, he only wanted to make the film if it was actually a good movie. Ferrell said: “I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like: ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.'” If Ferrell were not involved, Favreau would have had to create Elf 2 without Buddy the Elf – which seems completely implausible. Ferrell was not just loved by the fans, however, he was also the lightning in the bottle that the movie needed to get made; as revealed during one particular scene at the beginning of the movie.

The scenes in question showed Buddy messing with random passers-by throughout New York City. These scenes were entirely genuine, with Ferrell running around and interacting with people in the street. Favreau once reflected on these moments, saying: "We didn't have a lot of time, it wasn't a big-budget movie. Instead of hiring a lot of extras, we shot a lot of that stuff [Buddy on the streets of New York] independent-film–style with a van and a camera. [We] went out there and then we got people to sign releases. Of course, Will has really good comedic concentration so he was able to stay in character the whole time, and we used what worked. He's really the key to the whole thing. He's got such a wonderful energy and presence, and just him wearing that outfit was so inherently funny anyway because of his size."