Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie hosted Xmas at Graceland


After Elvis’s death, Graceland was inherited jointly by Lisa Marie, who was only nine at the time, her grandfather Vernon and her great-grandmother Minnie Mae.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir after Vernon died in 1979, followed by Minnie Mae in 1980. Although the house is now a major public attraction, she still has full access and often brings friends and her own family over for holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Lisa Marie has three daughters, 32-year-old Riley and 13-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died on July 12 last year.

The kitchen, dining room and family rooms will typically all be used during family visits. Lisa Marie is also one of only two people (with her mother) who have unlimited access to the bedrooms upstairs at Graceland, which are not part of the public tours.

Angie Marchese says: “Christmas at Graceland for Lisa is always a very special time of the year. In fact, today she still brings her family here to celebrate the holidays. Graceland is a very special place not only for fans but also for Lisa. It’s home to her. And when Lisa’s here and has dinner h



