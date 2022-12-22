Categories
Showbiz

Emily in Paris boss hints romance ‘isn’t meant to be’


Unfortunately, fans shouldn’t expect any declarations of love just yet – at least not in the first few episodes of Emily in Paris season four.

“I certainly have ideas, but I think they will [coexist],” Darren said.

“They are all involved in each other’s lives, they are friends, they work together. They’re all very much tied together.”

Darren assured fans the drama won’t get too out of control next time, and the core group will be able to live and work together amicably for the time being.





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.