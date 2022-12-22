‘Emily in Paris’ creator says Camille’s new love interest has

Spoiler alert: this post contains spoilers for “Emily in Paris” season two.

“Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star discussed the same-sex relationship between Camille and Sofia.

“There was no agenda coming with the season thinking that’s what we want to do,” said Star.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



As viewers flock to watch the third season of Netflix’s show “Emily in Paris,” they’ll quickly discover one of its main characters stumbles into a same-sex relationship.

Camille (Camille Razat), the daughter of French champagne company owners and boyfriend of chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), falls under the spell of Sofia, a Greek artist. Camille and Sofia’s passion-fueled relationship becomes instrumental to the rest of season three.

For the show’s creator, Darren Star, the inclusion of a same-sex relationship was a conscientious decision.

“There was no agenda coming with the season thinking that’s what we want to do,” Star told Deadline.

Added Star: “It was very much the idea of Camille having an affair, we were open to a man or a woman. Suddenly, a woman was something that was not only more interesting but felt very true to the character and something that felt a little bit missing from the series.”

Perhaps it’s telling that Camille appears more gratified in her blossoming relationship with Sofia than in her relationship with Gabriel.

“It feels like there’s more passion in their relationship than there is between Camille and Gabriel, which feels like the kind of relationship she had been pursuing for a long time that felt like was maybe it,” Star explained. “But I think with Sofia, something else opened up, not just about sexuality, but about feelings and passion.”