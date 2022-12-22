Environmental nonprofit makes the Fairfax County Landfill trash

Some of us are dreaming of snow for the holidays, or at least anticipating it. While climate change snowballs into unexpected droughts or sweeping storms, one environmental nonprofit reminds us of what we can do to help our home.

“We were a group of friends from another volunteer organization, and we were all former educators,” said Sustainability Matters (SM) Executive Director Dr. Sari Carp. They founded the organization out of Shenandoah Valley in 2018. “It was an accidental nonprofit,” said Carp laughing.

“We were passionate about bringing high quality environmental education to the valley,” Carp said. “Because our mission is wide—bringing conservation and environmental awareness to new and wider audiences—there are a lot of great things we can do that will fulfill our mission.”

Their first few years they offered in person education, hosted events–“You name it, we did it,” she said. They turned their in-person education programs into webinars around COVID and now have attendees from as far away as Australia.

Their virtual reach is extensive, but they have expanded across the region too with their Making Trash Bloom initiative. SM makes trash bloom by planting native pollinator meadows on top of trash cells at landfills where waste has been isolated and buried. It’s a way to make otherwise-useless land functional again and get people engaged.

“We bring conservation to unexpected places,” Carp said. “We meet people where they are.” That can mean rural Shenandoah as much as suburban Fairfax.

“We weren’t planning to expand beyond [Shenandoah,]” Carp recalled from their early days of starting SM, but the Fairfax County Landfill is the third landfill they’ve made bloom after Shenandoah and Rappahannock.

SM planned the collaboration with Fairfax for more than a year and on Oct. 27 they co-hosted a Lunch at the Landfill event with the Fairfax Department of Public Works and Environmental Services to celebrate the project.

Although the landfill is considered in post-closure since it stopped accepting trash disposal onsite in the 1980s, “It’s still an incredibly active site with a ton of traffic,” Carp explained. Fairfax County is the biggest of their Making Trash Bloom projects.

Fairfax County has a higher volume of people (millions) going past the landfill each day–as well as more resources. Versus the usual stomping ceremony to plant the seeds for the plot with the public, the folks at the landfill sowed the seeds ahead of the Lunch at the Landfill event with their native seed drill.

“It’s a big deal that Fairfax decided to do this because the county has more resources … and probably the best reputation for doing cutting edge things with sustainability,” Carp said. She said that the county’s high standards for sustainability speak highly of their invitation to do this project.

“They actually care. They want to set an example [and] encourage county residents to do the right thing environmentally,” Carp said about the county representatives they partnered with. “To have leadership like that from the people who are running things makes a difference.”

SM had native plant people, representatives from the Fairfax Food Council, students, and more show up for the event. They encouraged people to dress up for Halloween and many showed up ready as butterflies and bees.

SM hopes to build a program to get county high school students involved in data collection at the landfill plot like they have implemented with the other landfills. In the meantime, people can keep an eye out for SM’s webinars on sustainable landscaping in small spaces.

Their first plot of native plants, growing strong, was at the Shenandoah County Landfill in November 2019. Carp met a grandmother and her grandchildren in the fall 2020 who had been going to the pilot plot all season.

“The grandchild saw her first Monarch butterfly while I was standing there… [Her] eyes got wide, and she asked her grandmother if they could … have a flower plot at home,” Carp recalled.

That magic is what SM is all about sharing. “We show people concrete things that they can do at home,” Carp said. “We’re constantly evaluating whether something is worth doing and it’s only worth doing if it makes a difference [and] has an impact… There are ways that you as an individual can make a difference.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3uZA3FA to learn more about the nonprofit.