Epic isn’t the only online store giving away free games

If you’re looking to get your hands on some free games this Christmas, then you should head on over to the GOG online store. Following in Epic’s footsteps GOG is giving away a ton of free games as we approach the festive season. This includes old-school classics like Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, Beneath a Steel Sky, Shadow Warrior Classic, and Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar.
Video game fans can download the games by visiting free giveaway section of the GOG website.
GOG explains more: “Playing video games can be one of the best ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home.
“We’re here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog. We also invite you to check the latest releases and best game deals on GOG!”
GOG is also giving away free games on a limited time basis, including Broken Sword Director’s Cut, which is available until the afternoon of December 22.
Other classic gaming giveaways include Dink Smallwood, Elder Scrolls Arena, Daggerfall Unity, Postal Classic and Uncut, Bio Menace, Dagon by H.P. Lovecraft.
There are even a handful of modern releases, such as the Alpha version of Hello Neighbour, GWENT, Quake 2 RTX, and the first two chapters of The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante.
Elder Scrolls Arena and Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall are arguably the biggest and best games on the list, especially if you’re a fan of the series and want to see where it all began.
“Daggerfall offers you an opportunity to adventure in total freedom within a world where you destiny is of your own making and consequence evolves from your decisions.
“A world of love and darkness, magic and sorcery. Whether you choose to follow a quest or to venture out alone, you will interact with thousands of people as you travel across an expansive land in a time of fantasy and imagination.”
Outside of the free games, GOG is holding its annual Christmas sale, which features big discounts on thousands of games.
Steam’s Winter Sale is also about to begin. The Steam Christmas sale starts at 6pm GMT on December 22 and runs until early January.
