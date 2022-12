Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, they admitted a deadline at the beginning involving their wedding proved to be tricky.

“Was there any time where you thought, ‘Uh oh, we’ve taken on too much here?'” Lorraine asked the pair.

“Never,” Angel replied as Dick agreed, however, the two shared a stressful story.

“But I think there has been deadlines, admittedly self-inflicted, you know, our wedding,” Angel recalled.