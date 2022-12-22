EU to Finance 400 Electric Charging Points in Sweden and Norway

A new EU project is aiming to provide around 400 charging stations for electric boats on the coastline from Gothenburg in Sweden to Kristiansand in Norway’s Sørlandet. The move is part of a Swedish-Norwegian cooperation project that has been granted EU funds.

With a distinct recreational boating culture, many ports andmarine destinations, and a tradition of boat manufacturing, the Skagerrak region has ideal conditions for a rapid electrification transition.

Sweden and Norway together have one million motor-driven leisure boats. Almost all powered by fossil fuels and carbon dioxide, emissions are estimated at over 400,000 tonnes per year.

The Swedish-Norwegian electric boat charging project will establish a charging route for electric boats in leisure marinas between Gothenburg and Strömstad, into the Oslofjord and further south on the other side of Skagerack to Norwegian Kristiansand. The project’s goal is participation in the green transition through electrification, smart technology, and sustainable business models.

Madeleine Johansson, project manager at Business Region Gothenburg, said, “A few of us started talking about this in 2018. Since then, an awful lot has happened around the electrification transition, not least in the automotive industry where electrification has really exploded. The fact that we are now getting this project granted with EU funds strengthens our conviction that we are exactly at the right time.”

The collaboration will take place under the name go:LEIF (Green Transition with Charging, Electrification and Infrastructure for Recreational Boats) and will extend from 1st March 2023 to 31st December 2025.

Source: IBI News