Eurotunnel chaos as trains stopped for an hour due to intruder





The Eurotunnel was suspended after an intruder was discovered on the tracks this afternoon. Those at the scene report being held for over an hour as traffic was held up during the commotion. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle said the intruder has since been arrested, and that services will now resume.

According to the BBC’s Simon Jones, an intruder in the UK-based Folkestone terminal began running towards the entrance to the Channel Tunnel before being arrested. A multitude of travellers took to the company’s Twitter to complain about the delay, with one saying: “My daughter and 3 year old grand son have been waiting in Folkestone for 2 hours already with no news”. Others complained of a lack of explanation or communication from Eurotunnel as to when the traffic would begin moving again. A spokesperson for Kent Police told Express.co.uk: “Kent Police was called at 12.05pm on Thursday 22 December 2022 to a report of a person on the tracks close to the Folkestone terminal of the Eurotunnel. “Officers attended and safely removed the man from the tracks. He has been detained while enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.”

In response to the complaints, Eurotunnel replied: “Services were suspended briefly due to an intruder on the tracks, the person has been arrested and services are restarting. We apologise for the wait time.” The Eurotunnel website advises that there remains an hour delay to departures from the Folkestone Tunnel. Express.co.uk has contacted Getlink, who operate Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, for more information. READ MORE: ‘Unacceptable’ Eurostar fury over £100m French stitch-up [REVEAL]

In December 2020, authorities arrested a person who was found inside the Channel Tunnel. It is not know have far the person had managed to get before being discovered by the French authorities. A spokesperson for the Channel Tunnel operator said: “Eurotunnel can confirm that a person was detected inside the Channel Tunnel.” Five years before that, two men were arrested after walking through the Eurotunnel to reach the UK. The men, who were both Iranian, managed to reach Kent after passing through the 31-mile tunnel. The incident happened shortly after the Eurotunnel closed the tunnel after a “large and co-ordinated” group stormed the track at Calais.