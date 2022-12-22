Expert Insights for Interview: Python, SQL, Machine Learning &

Maximise Your Data Scientist Career Mastering the Most In-Demand Skills for Data Scientist Interviews Photo by Maksym Ostrozhynskyy on Unsplash Are you looking to break into the world of data science? Or You are already there, but want to refine the tools/concepts. If so, it’s important to have a solid understanding of the most commonly used algorithms, concepts, and topics in the field. In this article, we will explore the key topics in Python, SQL, statistics, and machine learning. Let’s get started!

Python [Data Types, Data Structures, Control Flow, Functions, Classes, Libraries and Packages, Error Handling] Statistics [Descriptive Statistics, Inferential Statistics, EDA, Time Series Analysis, Sampling, Hypothesis Testing, Regression Analysis] Machine Learning [Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, Decision Trees, Random Forest, Support Vector Machines, K-Means Clustering, Neural Networks] SQL [Select, From, Where, Group by, Join, Subquery, Index] Be sure to read the entire article to get the most out of it!

There are many Python concepts that are commonly used and asked about in data scientist interviews. Some of the most widely used concepts include:

Data types This is a fundamental concept in Python that refers to the type of data that a variable can hold, such as an integer, a string, or a list.

. Different data types have different characteristics and behaviors, and it is important to choose the correct data type for a given task.

x = 5 # Integer data typex = 5 # Float data type

y = 7.3 # String data type

z = "Hello World" # List data type

a = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] # Dictionary data type

Data structures This is a concept in Python that refers to the way that data is organized and stored in memory.

. Some common data structures in Python include lists, dictionaries, and sets. Different data structures have different strengths and weaknesses, and it is important to choose the appropriate data structure for a given task.

names = ["John", "Jane", "Jack"] # List data structurenames = ["John", "Jane", "Jack"] # Dictionary data structure

employees = {

"John": {"age": 30, "salary": 10000},

"Jane": {"age": 25, "salary": 5000},

"Jack": {"age": 40, "salary": 15000}

} # Tuple data structure

Control flow This is a concept in Python that refers to the way that the flow of execution of a program is controlled using statements such as if, else, and for.

and This allows us to specify the conditions under which certain code should be executed, and to repeat certain operations multiple times.

x = 5 # If-else statementx = 5 if x > 10:

print("x is greater than 10")

else:

print("x is less than or equal to 10") # For loop

names = ["John", "Jane", "Jack"]

for name in names:

print(name) # While loop

x = 0

while x < 5:

print(x)

Functions This is a concept in Python that refers to reusable blocks of code that can be called from multiple places in a program.

Functions allow us to organize our code in a modular way, and to avoid repeating the same code in multiple places.

def greet(name):

# Print a greeting message using the value of "name"

def greet(name):
# Print a greeting message using the value of "name"
print("Hello " + name)

# Call the "greet" function and pass in the string "John" as the input parameter
greet("John")

Classes This is a concept in Python that refers to the ability to define custom data types that have their own attributes and methods.

Classes allow us to model real-world objects and their behavior in our code, and to create objects that have a similar structure and behavior.

def __init__(self, x, y):

self.x = x

self.y = y class Point:def __init__(self, x, y):self.x = xself.y = y def move(self, dx, dy):

self.x += dx

self.y += dy def distance(self, other):

dx = other.x - self.x

dy = other.y - self.y

return math.sqrt(dx**2 + dy**2) p1 = Point(0, 0)

p2 = Point(1, 1) # Move p1 by (1, 1)

p1.move(1, 1) # Calculate the distance between p1 and p2

Libraries and packages This is a concept in Python that refers to the ability to import and use pre-existing code that has been written by others.

This allows us to leverage the work of others and to avoid having to reinvent the wheel when solving common problems.

import math # Import the math libraryimport math # Use the sqrt() function from the math library to calculate the square root of a number

result = math.sqrt(16)

import numpy as np # Import the NumPy packageimport numpy as np # Use the array() function from NumPy to create a 2-dimensional array

Error handling This is a concept in Python that refers to the ability to handle and recover from errors that may occur during the execution of a program.

This is an important part of writing robust and reliable code, and involves techniques such as try-except blocks and logging.

# and returns the element at the given index in the list

def get_element(lst, idx):

# Use the try statement to catch any exceptions that may be raised

# when accessing the element at the given index

try:

return lst[idx]

# Use the except statement to handle any exceptions that are raised

except IndexError:

# Print an error message and return None

print("Error: Index out of range")

def get_element(lst, idx):
# Use the try statement to catch any exceptions that may be raised
# when accessing the element at the given index
try:
return lst[idx]
# Use the except statement to handle any exceptions that are raised
except IndexError:
# Print an error message and return None
print("Error: Index out of range")
return None

# Test the function
lst = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

# This should print the element at index 2 (3)
print(get_element(lst, 2))

# This should print an error message and return None
print(get_element(lst, 5))

lst = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

# This should print the element at index 2 (3)

print(get_element(lst, 2))

# This should print an error message and return None

print(get_element(lst, 5))

There are many statistical techniques that are commonly used and asked about in data scientist interviews. Some of the most widely used techniques include:

Descriptive statistics: This is a set of techniques that are used to summarise and describe the characteristics of a dataset. This includes techniques such as calculating the mean, median, mode, and standard deviation of a dataset.

Inferential statistics: This is a set of techniques that are used to make predictions or inferences about a population based on a sample of data. This includes techniques such as hypothesis testing and regression analysis.

Exploratory data analysis (EDA): This is a set of techniques that are used to explore and analyze a dataset in order to better understand its characteristics and relationships. This includes techniques such as visualizing the data, identifying trends and patterns, and identifying outliers.

Time series analysis: This is a set of techniques that are used to analyze data that has been collected over time. This includes techniques such as decomposing a time series into its trend, seasonality, and noise components, and forecasting future values. In the below video you'll get complete overview about Time Series and its components:

Sampling: This is a set of techniques that are used to select a representative sample of data from a larger population. This is important because it allows us to make inferences about the population based on the sample, rather than having to analyze the entire population.

Hypothesis testing: This is a set of techniques that are used to test whether a certain hypothesis about a population is true or not. This includes techniques such as the t-test and the chi-square test.

Regression analysis: This is a set of techniques that are used to model the relationship between a dependent variable and one or more independent variables. This is commonly used in applications such as predicting the price of a stock or a house based on its features.

Resources: [Descriptive Statistics, Inferential Statistics, Time Series Analysis, Sampling, Hypothesis Testing, Regression Analysis]

There are many machine learning algorithms that are commonly used and asked about in data scientist interviews. Some of the most widely used algorithms include:

Linear regression This is a simple algorithm that is used for predicting a continuous outcome variable based on one or more predictor variables. It is widely used in applications such as predicting the price of a stock or a house based on its features.

Logistic regression This algorithm is used for predicting a binary outcome variable (such as whether an email is spam or not) based on one or more predictor variables. It is widely used in classification tasks.

Decision trees This is a type of algorithm that is used for both classification and regression tasks. It works by creating a tree-like structure, with each node representing a decision or a feature of the data, and each branch representing the possible outcomes of that decision. In the below video, the decision trees are explained in detail. You'll also learn the math behind splitting the nodes.

Random forests This is an ensemble learning method that combines multiple decision trees to make more accurate predictions. It is often used in applications where the goal is to improve the accuracy of the predictions.

Support vector machines (SVMs) This is a type of algorithm that is used for classification tasks. It works by finding the best line or hyperplane that separates the data into different classes.

K-means clustering This is an unsupervised learning algorithm that is used for clustering data into groups (or "clusters") based on their similarity. It is commonly used in applications such as market segmentation and customer segmentation.

Neural networks This is a type of algorithm that is inspired by the structure and function of the brain. It is widely used in applications such as image recognition and natural language processing.

Resources: [Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, Decision Trees, Random Forest, Support Vector Machines, K-Means Clustering, Neural Networks]

There are many SQL concepts that are commonly used and asked about in data scientist interviews. Some of the most widely used concepts include:

SELECT This is a clause in SQL that is used to select specific columns from a table.

It is often used in combination with other clauses such as WHERE and GROUP BY to filter and summarize the data.

SELECT * FROM table WHERE name = 'John'

FROM This is a clause in SQL that is used to specify the tables from which data should be selected.

It is typically used in combination with the SELECT clause.

SELECT column1, column2, column3 FROM table;

WHERE This is a clause in SQL that is used to filter the data based on certain conditions.

It is often used to select only the rows that meet certain criteria, such as a specific value in a column or a range of values.

SELECT * FROM table WHERE name = 'John';

GROUP BY This is a clause in SQL that is used to group the data based on one or more columns.

It is often used in combination with aggregate functions such as COUNT, SUM, and AVG to summarize the data within each group.

SELECT category, SUM(sales), SUM(profit) FROM table GROUP BY category;

JOIN This is a clause in SQL that is used to combine data from multiple tables based on a common column or set of columns.

It is commonly used to combine data from related tables, such as an orders table and a customers table.

SELECT * FROM table1 INNER JOIN table2 ON table1.product_id = table2.id;

SUBQUERY This is a query that is embedded within another query.

It is often used to select data that is based on the results of the outer query, such as selecting the customers who have placed the most orders.

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE product_id IN (SELECT id FROM products WHERE popularity > 4);

INDEX This is a data structure in SQL that is used to improve the performance of queries by allowing the database engine to quickly locate the data that is being queried.

It is often used on columns that are frequently used in WHERE and JOIN clauses. CREATE INDEX index_name ON table (column); /* This SQL query creates an index named "index_name" on

the specified "column" in the "table". An index allows the

database to more quickly search and retrieve data from the table,

improving the performance of queries that use the indexed column. */