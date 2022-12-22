Expert recommends certain berries to lower risk of heart disease

“Mounting evidence from prospective studies, supported by recent randomised controlled trials suggest that the benefits of fruits/vegetables may be due to bioactive substances called flavonoids.

“Specifically one sub-class of flavonoids, the anthocyanins, responsible for the red/blue hue, are receiving growing attention.

“Diet related ill-health are among the leading priorities of our time and simple dietary change, including incorporating a few portions of anthocyanin-rich fruit into our diet could have a significant impact at a public health level.”

The anthocyanin content in half a cup of blackberries is 70mg per serving, while blueberries contain even more with 120.8mg in the same size portion.