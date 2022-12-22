‘Eyes Wide Shut’ hits no. 3 on Scott Mantz’s top Christmas movies

There are a ton of holiday movies out there, but if you’re looking for something a little more unconventional, and a lot less PG, Scott Mantz has some picks for you.

He’s counting down to his top five Christmas movies for grownups and number three contains the star power of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It’s the 1999 Stanley Kubrick hit “Eyes Wide Shut.”

We know this may come as a surprise for most of you, but the movie takes place during the holidays. It starts off at a Christmas party and Christmas trees and lights are in every scene. The film ends with Kidman and Cruise taking their daughter Christmas shopping.

“(It’s) not a traditional Christmas movie, but it’s one that is more effective during the holiday season,” Mantz explained.

The film critic warns that this is a movie to watch without the kids.