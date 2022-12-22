F1: Carlos Sainz gives view on Charles Leclerc’s relationship

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has said that the relationship Frederic Vasseur and Charles Leclerc have should be a positive thing for the entire team.

The Scuderia will see a new person at the top of the tree for 2023 with Vasseur coming in and replacing Mattia Binotto.

Binotto tendered his resignation with the team earlier this month and, as many suspected, it was Vasseur who was announced as his successor.

Vasseur arrives with a wealth of motorsport experience, with him last in charge of the Alfa Romeo Sauber team and, indeed, he has a good relationship with Charles Leclerc already, having worked with the Monegasque in the past.

Some, then, have naturally wondered what that could mean for Sainz and his status at Ferrari but the Spaniard is unconcerned, saying he also knows Vasseur well enough himself and that his team-mate’s relationship with their new boss can only be seen as a positive for the entire Maranello-based squad:

“It’s not like I’m starting from scratch. I think I get along well with him and he will be happy with me when he sees me at work,” said the Spanish driver.

“I think his relationship with Charles is also good for the team. It can ensure that he feels more at home within the team.”

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 09, 2022 in Monza, Italy.

Both Sainz and Leclerc will have plans to challenge for the world title in 2023, and will hope that the new Ferrari car is going to be quick and reliable – a combination that evaded that at times last season.

Certainly, both drivers are good enough to win races and challenge for the championship, but it just remains to be seen if that is what comes to pass.

