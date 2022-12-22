FDA Approves Genentech’s Lunsumio, a First-in-Class Bispecif…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Lunsumio, a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, represents a new class of fixed-duration cancer immunotherapy, which is off-the-shelf and readily available, so that patients do not have to wait to start treatment. Lunsumio will be available in the United States in the coming weeks.

“This approval is a significant milestone for people with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, who have had limited treatment options until now,” said Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., hematologic oncologist and associate professor, City of Hope Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, and Lunsumio clinical trial investigator. “As a first-in-class T-cell engaging bispecific antibody that can be initiated in an outpatient setting, Lunsumio’s high response rates and fixed-duration could change the way advanced follicular lymphoma is treated.”

“Despite treatment advances, follicular lymphoma remains incurable and relapse is common, with outcomes worsening following each consecutive treatment,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Lunsumio represents our first approved T-cell engaging bispecific antibody and builds on our legacy of more than 20 years of innovation in blood cancer.”

The FDA approval is based on positive results from the Phase II GO29781 study of Lunsumio in people with heavily pretreated FL, including those who were at high risk of disease progression or whose disease was refractory to prior therapies. Results from the study showed high and durable response rates. An objective response was seen in 80% (72/90 [95% confidence interval (CI): 70-88]) of patients treated with Lunsumio, with a majority maintaining responses for at least 18 months (57% [95% CI: 44-70]). The objective response rate is the combination of complete response (CR) rate (a disappearance of all signs and symptoms of cancer) and partial response rate (a decrease in the amount of cancer in the body). The median duration of response among those who responded was almost 2 years (22.8 months [95% CI: 10-not reached]). A CR was achieved in 60% of patients (54/90 [95% CI: 49-70]). Among 218 patients with hematologic malignancies who received Lunsumio at the recommended dose, the most common adverse event (AE) was cytokine release syndrome (CRS; 39%), which can be severe and life-threatening. The median duration of CRS events was 3 days (range: 1-29). Other common AEs (≥20%) included fatigue, rash, pyrexia and headache.

Lunsumio is administered as an intravenous infusion for a fixed-duration, which allows for time off therapy, and can be infused in an outpatient setting. Hospitalization may be needed to manage select AEs, should be considered for subsequent infusions following a Grade 2 CRS event, and is recommended for subsequent infusions following a Grade 3 CRS event.

“This additional treatment option is good news for people whose blood cancer has not responded to multiple lines of treatment because it can become more difficult to treat each time it returns,” said Dr. Lee Greenberger, chief scientific officer of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “This bispecific antibody is an off-the-shelf, accessible treatment option that has the potential to help those with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma achieve remission.”

Lunsumio was developed based on Genentech’s broad expertise in creating bispecific antibodies. Lunsumio is designed to address the diverse needs of people with blood cancer, physicians and practice settings, and is part of the company’s robust bispecific antibody clinical program in lymphoma. Lunsumio is being further investigated as a subcutaneous formulation (i.e., administered under the skin) and in Phase III studies that will expand the understanding of its impact in earlier lines of treatment in people with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Genentech is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed and will be offering comprehensive services for people prescribed Lunsumio to help minimize barriers to access and reimbursement. For people who qualify, Genentech plans to offer patient assistance programs through Genentech Access Solutions. More information is also available at 866-4ACCESS/866-422-2377 or www.Genentech-Access.com.

About the GO29781 Study

The GO29781 study [NCT02500407] is a Phase II, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) in people with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Outcome measures include complete response rate (best response) by independent review facility (primary endpoint), objective response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, safety and tolerability (secondary endpoints).

About Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the most common slow-growing (indolent) form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, accounting for about one in five cases. It typically responds well to treatment but is often characterized by periods of remission and relapse. The disease typically becomes harder to treat each time a patient relapses, and early progression can be associated with poor long-term prognosis. It is estimated that, in the United States, approximately 13,000 new cases of FL will be diagnosed in 2022 and more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with FL each year worldwide.

About Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other blood cancers.

Lunsumio U.S. Indication

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if LUNSUMIO is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of LUNSUMIO is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about LUNSUMIO?

LUNSUMIO may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with LUNSUMIO and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive LUNSUMIO on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of LUNSUMIO on Day 1 and Day 8 of your first cycle of treatment

You will receive a higher dose of LUNSUMIO on Day 15 of your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of LUNSUMIO is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule

Before each dose in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with LUNSUMIO and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with LUNSUMIO, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of LUNSUMIO?

LUNSUMIO may cause serious side effects, including:

Neurologic problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with LUNSUMIO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with LUNSUMIO, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading, or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with LUNSUMIO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with LUNSUMIO, including:

Serious infections. LUNSUMIO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with LUNSUMIO, including: fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher cough chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

LUNSUMIO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with LUNSUMIO, including:

Low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with LUNSUMIO and can also be severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with LUNSUMIO. LUNSUMIO may cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with LUNSUMIO and can also be severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with LUNSUMIO. LUNSUMIO may cause the following low blood cell counts:

Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (Tumor flare). LUNSUMIO may cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with LUNSUMIO: tender or swollen lymph nodes, chest pain, cough, trouble breathing, and pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with LUNSUMIO if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of LUNSUMIO include: tiredness, rash, fever, and headache.

The most common severe abnormal lab test results with LUNSUMIO include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving LUNSUMIO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

Tell your health care provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving LUNSUMIO?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of LUNSUMIO. Talk to your health care provider for more information about the benefits and risks of LUNSUMIO.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the LUNSUMIO full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About Genentech in Hematology

For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.