Female boxer retires after accusations made that she was born a





Ex-WBC women’s heavyweight champion Alejandra Jimenez has hung up her gloves amid claims that she is transgender. Former opponent Carlette Ewell – who was knocked out by Jimenez in the first round of their 2017 encounter – says that the Mexican had a sex change after being born a man.

And after continued accusations from members of the boxing world, Jimenez decided to step away from the sport in a stand against discrimination. “Life has taught me a very strong lesson,” said Jimenez. “With a bitter taste, it’s one of those times when I wish things were different. But unfortunately, it’s not. “Today, I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Today I say goodbye to professional boxing. Unfortunately, it’s not for the reasons I would have wanted and not at the time I wanted. But that’s it. Unfortunately, our sport is surrounded by many people who make it dirty, pollute it, and break the dreams and careers of many athletes.

“There are consequences for those who still treat women as inferior. I hope that tomorrow this world is a better world for my daughters, and yes, that justice is done. I hope my work is worth it because I made history. But I could have done much, much more.” The statement ended with Jimenez revealing that she has hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones which in women leads to low production of estrogen – the primary female hormone behind sexual and reproductive development. “Faith of mistakes. I don’t have hyperthyroidism. I have hypothyroidism. The nerve and a thousand sensations of the moment caused my mistake in explaining.” Jimenez retires from boxing with a professional record of 12-0-1 with one no contest. In her last bout, she dropped a staggering 32lb to challenge WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn for her 168lb straps. Jimenez won the bout via split decision. However, the result was overturned after she failed a post-fight drugs test.